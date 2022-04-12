KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city will receive millions of dollars to support affordable housing in low-income neighborhoods.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, II, D-Mo., secured the $3 million in federal Community Project Funding for Kansas City.

“Having a roof over your head, a place to call home, and a sense of community is central to your somebodiness,” Cleaver said.

It will be used to help support the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s regional housing initiative. LISC uses funding from banks, corporations, foundations and government agencies to provide loans and grants to help families afford housing, and a number of other issues.

The funding will also be available for down payment assistance, minor home repairs, and home ownership education, according to Rep. Cleaver.

“When we invest in a sound infrastructure of affordable housing, we are really investing in a whole range of opportunities for families and communities to thrive,” Denise Scott, LISC President, said. “We’re grateful for Rep. Cleaver’s leadership to bring vital housing resources to Kansas City and to advance a collaborative strategy that will benefit local residents, create jobs, and support a stronger, more inclusive regional economy.”

This is one of ten projects Cleaver secured funding for in Kansas City.

Other projects include a new substance abuse treatment center at University Health and a pedestrian bridge to connect MLK Park and it’s new playground to nearby schools and neighborhoods.

