KC Repertory Theatre announces first event of season with six outdoor performances at Nelson-Atkins Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden announced Tuesday the first new event for the revised and abbreviated 2020-2021 season.

Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories from KC’s Cultural Crossroads will kick off the season with six outdoor performances Oct., 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31 on the South Lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

The theatre said this hybrid concert and ghost story event weaves together popular local storytellers and musicians to share frighteningly fun tales from KC’s cultural crossroads. Under the stars at the iconic Nelson-Atkins Museum, family and friends will be transported into the diverse world of spirits, hauntings, and the great unknown.

The event is recommended for children 8-years-old and older. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks are required for all who attend.

The theatre ask that those who attend to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. People are welcome to bring food and drink. Concessions will also be available for sale including a coffee bar, wine, and homemade cookies.

Social distance protocols will be enforced, and masks are required, while coming and going from your ticketed area but you are welcome to take them off while seated.

Seating will be arranged in “Pods” on the lawn. Each pod can accommodate up to four people. If someone requires seating for more than four people, the theatre said they will need to purchase two pods and it will make sure they are seated next to each other. Pods will be 8 foot circles pre-assigned on the terrace lawn with 6-8 feet of social distance between each pod. The price per pod is $80.

Pods are available for advance purchase for subscribers and donors until Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and then available for purchase to the public. For more information, call the Box Office, 816-235-2700, or visit www.kcrep.org. Tickets are very limited.