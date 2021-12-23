KC residents enjoy warm Christmas weather with potential record high on horizon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In the last few years, it seems as if we’ve seen it snow more around Halloween than Christmas. It’s been a while since we’ve had a since we’ve had a white Christmas. Few are complaining.

Instead, they’re taking advantage of the unseasonable warmth this year, especially on the links!

Sunshine and 60s scream anything but Christmas in Kansas and Missouri. But golfers call the warm temperatures a gift.

Kansas City could set a record when it comes to weather on Christmas Eve. This year we could be seeing a new record high in the upper 60s for Dec. 24.

“In Kansas City, never,” Michael Rosenthal said when asked about golf during the holidays. “Only time I’ve ever played around Christmas time is when I’ve traveled to Florida or California.”

“It’s incredible, isn’t it?” Chaz Broome said. “It feels like Destin, Florida.”

Tee sheets at Sykes-Lady Overland Park Golf Course are completely booked Thursday and Friday, and they have been for days.

“We open our tee sheets a week out, and they were filled within just a few minutes,” manager Jennifer Walker said.

“Fortunately, I play with a couple of retired gentlemen, so they sit around and click that button, click that button, and get us on here,” Broome said. “So works out great.”

Broome remembers the Christmas that Kansas City had in 2009 when a blizzard hit the Midwest. We got 8-12 inches of snow in the area.

The last white Christmas we saw in Kansas City was 2017, but that doesn’t mean the last few years haven’t been cold.

“Last year, the day after Christmas was full, but the day before it was nobody out here,” Walker said.

Rosenthal plans to spend the holiday on the green, hoping to hit a hole in one.

“It’s impossible to get you know, 60-70 degree weather around Christmas time,” Rosenthal said. “So I’m just going to play a little hooky from work and hit some golf balls.”