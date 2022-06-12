KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many in the metro will be cranking their AC on full blast as temperatures will reach the upper 90s next week.

There will be a heat advisory from now until Wednesday.

The heat was too much to handle Sunday afternoon, so Erin Bolton brought her family to Miami Ice to cool down.



“After all the rain we had earlier this spring, I think people were waiting for the heat, but now it’s getting super-hot,” Bolton said.

As temperatures rise, so does business for Miami Ice.



(Shawn Brown – Miami Ice Manager)

“On this real hot summer day, we probably been a bit busy throughout the whole day from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” said Shawn Brown, manager for Miami Ice.



While Bolton says her children love the summers, she knows the rising temperatures could be dangerous.



“We like to go swimming in the dead of summer, but sadly we hang out in our air conditioning,” Bolton said.

And it looks like many AC’s will be working overtime next week, which means Blue Heating and Cooling anticipates getting a wave of calls.



“They don’t like to be hot very much. We joke all the time that you know, people will go a week without a furnace, but the minute their air conditioner doesn’t work, they’re wanting us over there,” said Shannon Lundberg, co-owner of Blue Heating and Cooling.

While the experts suggest getting your air conditioner cleaned during the spring, here’s what you can do now:



“Then the simple things you can do on your own, is just to make sure that you have a clean filter. Dirty air filters really can cause a lot of problems, and just take your normal garden hose and spray the outside of your air conditioner off and make sure it’s free of debris and dirt,” Lundberg said.

Dirty filters can restrict air flow, which can make your air conditioning unit work harder, causing it to break down quicker.

“As soon as you suspect something might not be right, go ahead and call and get on the schedule, because when it hits this fast, heating and cooling companies can get backlogged.”

