KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As local eateries continue to steam roll through KC Restaurant Week, they’re getting a little help from an unlikely entity.



Five days into Kansas City’s Restaurant Week the success here at Blue Moose Bar & Grill is evident.



“Once we got restaurant week, literally every single table is full,” Brayden Brandy, employee at Blue Moose Bar & Grill said



The short term benefits are clear. More money for local businesses and the people they employ. It’s also success they will reap for months, and in some cases, years down the road.



“Long term, I think it’s going to help out, because since we’re having more people come in they get to see what it’s like when we’re running on all cylinders,” Brandy said.



The Kansas City Chiefs are playing a major role in the middle of this 14th annual tradition with business here doubling because the team is on a bye.



The success that they’ve seen at Blue Moose Bar & Grill this weekend is similar to what they’re are seeing on the other side of the state line.



“We didn’t use to do a lot of numbers on the weekend but we definitely hit some goals here this weekend,” Brion Pitts who, the chef at Coast to Coast Pub said.





At Coast to Coast pub, the bye week is being even more kind with the pub tripling what they would normally see if Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were in action.



“We just love it. It’s an extra opportunity for people who live close by to come in and check us out, see our deals, our specials,” Pitts said.