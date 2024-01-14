KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Restaurant Week is off to a chilly start.

Every year the 10-day event raises money for charity and draws thousands of foodies to restaurants around the metro.

This year, Restaurant Week is breaking some records with 225 restaurants participating. There are also brunches on the menu for the first time.

Metro restaurants serve up some of their best dishes during KC Restaurant Week. There are several price points and a variety of restaurants to choose from.

“People get excited about the experience,” said Emily Lewis with Misnky’s Pizza. “They look forward to it. It’s after the holidays. It’s the wintertime. It’s an event they save up their money to be able to go out to eat but it’s also an experience.”

“They get to go to restaurants they’ve never been to. They get to try places they’ve never tried. Menu options they’ve never ordered before. Plus the fact that we’re giving back to charity.”

Since the event started 15 years ago, restaurants have donated millions to local charities that help fight hunger in our communities. To browse menus of the restaurants involved and plan your outings, visit the KC Restaurant Week website.