KC RiverFest announces 4th of July event at Berkley Riverfront Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A year after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of 4th of July celebrations across the country, KC RiverFest says its festival and fireworks show will go on in 2021.

The free festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Berkley Riverfront Park. The fireworks show is expected to start sometime after 10 p.m.

While organizers say there will limited entertainment, you can expect a lot of food trucks to go along with the fun. Keep in mind that credit cards are not accepted, everything is cash-only. Organizers say ATMs will be scattered throughout the park, if you need them.

Visitors will be allowed to carry in plastic water bottles, lawn chairs, blankets. personal umbrellas, diaper bags and small purses, and strollers. There is a detailed list of what is and what isn’t allowed at KC RiverFest.

Additional information about parking, transportation, and the entertainment lineup will be released soon, according to the event’s website.