KC Royals, Chiefs, Sporting KC remind fans to register to vote

MISSOURI — Oct. 7, is the last day for you to register to vote for the November election and sports teams in Missouri are making sure you remember.

Several teams in Missouri have taken to Twitter and posted reminders to make sure you’re ready.

Whether you root for us or the @Royals, it’s important to make your voice heard.



Today is the deadline to register to vote in Missouri.



👉 https://t.co/C9QXs1x0Zz pic.twitter.com/GhtDyEjH6c — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 7, 2020

Both MLB teams in Missouri have put their I-70 rivalry aside and have decided to work together to help make your voices heard.

Whether you root for us or the @Cardinals, it’s important to make your voice heard.



Today is the deadline to register to vote in Missouri.



👉 https://t.co/Pj9GIE7v24 pic.twitter.com/LHBxUlEx71 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 7, 2020

And the Super Bowl 50 champions are making sure you know what important dates are coming up.

https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1313572234129108993

While the MLS team changed to a #NewProfilePic that checks all the boxes.

#NewProfilePic



P.S. Today is the LAST day to register in the state of Missouri. pic.twitter.com/TvtQgYHm6F — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) October 7, 2020

If you still need to register to vote for the November election click here.