KC Royals raise $14,000 for coronavirus pandemic relief with fan cutouts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals believe they have a way to get fans inside Kauffman Stadium, in a sense, and help with the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the team will begin installing 700 plastic cutouts for the stands ahead of the home opener Friday.

The effort has raised $14,000 toward food insecurity created by COVID-19.

“As soon as I saw that I had the chance to do it, I jumped on it immediately,” said Jeremy Danner, a member of The Keep at Kauffman Stadium fan club.

Danner goes to as many games as he can.

“The idea is when we’re playing baseball on Friday, the players are going to be playing without fans, but at least they’ll have the faces of season ticket members in the fans,” said Toby Cook, spokesperson for the Royals.

Danner is happy to give back.

“I think a lot of people right now don’t really know what they can do to give back,” Danner said. “And when you have a chance to do something that’s cool and give back, I think that’s a great opportunity.”

For $40, a season ticket holder could get one. Of that, $20 was for the team to make the cutouts, and $20 went to Royals Charities.

The team didn’t keep a penny.

It capped the Fanbassador program at 700 fans, but will also have 100 “dignitaries.” That includes Major Quinton Lucas and Royals Hall of Famer Frank White.