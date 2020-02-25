KC selected to host US Soccer Development Academy Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Tuesday, U.S. Soccer announced that they selected Kansas City as the site for the 2019-20 U.S. Soccer Development Academy Championships.

The event will run from July 9-12 at Swope Soccer Village.

The 24 best teams, 12 boys and 12 girls, in the U.S. will play for national titles in their age group.

There will be 24 total games, six games per day.

July 9: Boys (U-15, U-17, U-19) semifinals

July 10: Girls (U-15, U-16, U-17) semifinals

July 11: Boys (U-15, U-17, U-19) finals + 3 rd place

place July 12: Girls (U-15, U-16, U-17) finals + 3rd place

The Development Academy is the highest level of competition in the country. It is expected to draw more than 500 players and coaches from across the United States including U.S. Youth National Team players, college coaches and professional scouts.

Ahead of this event, Kansas City will also host the 2020 U.S. Soccer Development Academy Spring Cup from April 29-May 4 with 16 elite teams.

Kansas City previously hosted the U.S. Soccer Development Academy Championships in 2018.