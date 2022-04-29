KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man injured in a shooting last week in Kansas City, Missouri has died, according to police.

The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. last Thursday, April 21, near E. 81st Street and Wayne Avenue.

Officers located the victim, who appeared to be shot, in the front yard of a home.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department were notified Thursday that the victim died from his injuries. He has been identified as 40-year-old David L. Bynum.

Preliminary investigation indicated the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument in front of the house that led to the suspect shooting the victim.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives have identified a person possibly connected with the incident and say they will be conducting further investigation and working to get that person in custody.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

