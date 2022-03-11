KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kreidler family has been following the war in Ukraine very closely.

Susan Kreidler spent time in both Russia and Ukraine while adopting her two children, Alexandr and Kristina.

“I met some wonderful people over there. Good, decent people. They wanted the best for the little people. I think about those people, on both sides. Russia and in Ukraine,” said Susan Kreidler. “I don’t know where it’s going to end.”

While the Russian and Ukranian born siblings are safe in Kansas City, they still can’t help but feel pain for what’s happening in their native homes. To them, it’s very personal.

“It’s a part of me. It’s really hard to see the stuff going on right now. I mean, I’ve never seen a war on social media before. You can open up Tik Tok, Instagram, everything. You can see it everywhere,” said 23-year-old, Alexandr Kreidler. “As a Russian, I’m not really proud of my heritage.”

“Ukraine is a country, and I am from there, it’s sad to see, but if Russia is successful, there will not be a Ukraine,” Kristina Kreidler said.

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, it’s put the adoption process for many families on hold.

“I feel really blessed that I was able to make it happen,” Susan Kreidler said. “It will not be the same at all, it can’t.”

Kreidler also speaks in sorrow for the lives lost and the places she’s previously visited that may never look the same.

The adopted siblings have responded to the Russia and Ukraine war in different ways.

“It’s been hard, because I’m adopted. It’s already hard enough to tell everybody I’m adopted and from Russia, now it’s like, oh, from Russia? They’re invading Ukraine. It’s pretty tough,” Alexandr said. “To have a sister from Ukraine is even tougher. Now I feel like we are even closer now because unfortunately my country is invading her country.”

Alexandr said he wants people to share the message, ‘Not all Russians are bad.’

“I don’t support anything Putin is doing over there. It’s horrible,” Alexandr Kreidler said.

While his sister is praying.

“I don’t have any direct ties anymore. But It’s hard to see. It’s something that is hard to deal with, I’m struggling with, but Ukraine is strong. They will come out of this,” Kristina Kreidler said. “I’m confident.”

While they all process what’s happening differently, the Kreidler family also said the war has brought them closer together.

