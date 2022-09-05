KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Resurfacing work in downtown Kansas City will require the KC Streetcar to adjust service hours to allow completion of the project.

The resurfacing will affect parts of the Streetcar corridor, including the areas around the City Market and on Main Street between 7th Street and Pershing road.

The project is scheduled to begin on September 11 and last up to 5 weeks.

Adjusted Service Hours

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday – Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

On September 13 and September 25, the KC Streetcar will operate with normal hours due to downtown events that will draw larger crowds.

The resurfacing work will be done in the overnight hours to limit disruption as much as possible. It will also affect on-street parking around the Streetcar.

