KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar will be working overtime this Memorial Day Weekend.

RideKC says the streetcar will operate extended hours over the long holiday weekend, including after Celebration at the Station.

Additional streetcars will also be on the track Saturday and Sunday to help with the larger demand that is expected.

Friday 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Four streetcars will be in service between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Four streetcars will be in service starting at 10 a.m. Service extended an hour

Monday 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.



People attending Celebration at the Station Sunday evening are asked to consider parking downtown and riding the streetcar to and from Union Station.