KANSAS CITY, Mo — Independence Day is almost upon us and the city is ready to celebrate America’s birthday with family and friends.

The KC Streetcar will add service and hours of operation for the 4th of July weekend and is expecting big crowds in the downtown area.

The hours of operation for the weekend are as follows:

Friday, July 1: 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 2: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Sunday, July 3: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Monday, July 4: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

As of April 19, 2022, face masks are no longer required when riding the streetcar, but face masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be on-board.

