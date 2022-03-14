KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Streetcar is inviting the public to an open house.

As the KC Streetcar is preparing to break ground for their Main Street extension, the open house will take place on March 30, at Drexel Hall located at 3301 Baltimore Ave. from 5-7 p.m.

The open house will give people a chance to learn more about the Main Street extension before groundbreaking and learn about the upcoming construction activities and schedules.

The audience will also get a chance to talk to project team members and ask questions.

Meeting materials will be posted on the project website if you cannot make the meeting.

The official groundbreaking for the KC Streetcar Main Street extension is planning to start in early April 2022. The city said the project’s construction is estimated to take two and a half years, with passengers ready to ride in 2025.

