KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar is hosting its first Ride and Read Along Friday, July 22 onboard KC Streetcar 806.

The read-along will feature children’s book author Kristen Heath reading her book, “We’re All Weird” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests will receive a free book, a Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bookmark, and other KC Streetcar swag.

Those who are participating are asked to meet at the Union Station Streetcar Stop at 11 a.m. to board the Streetcar and on-board groups will be limited to 30 people and will run every 30 minutes for the next group.

“Lead to Read KC is pleased to partner with the KC Streetcar and Author Kristen Heath on Ride & Read because encouraging children to read wherever they are is an important part of helping children become strong readers,” Lead to Read KC Executive Director Pauly Hart said.

“We’re excited to help share Kristen Heath’s book and its powerful message of inclusivity and kindness with our community.”

People can track KC Streetcar 806 by using the Transit App for smartphones, the KC Streetcar tracker, or the Bus tracker.

