KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow will likely case a lot of issues around town Wednesday and Thursday, but the KC Streetcar hopes it will be able to operate safely through the storm.

The Streetcar Authority said it plans to operate until 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, unless weather conditions deteriorate and it becomes unsafe.

After service stops, KC Streetcar crews will focus on clearing snow from stops and salting platforms. They will also work to remove snow from the track and preparing the streetcar to operate in Wednesday’s snow.

At midnight, the authority will keep one streetcar running, making a continuous loop on the route to keep the tracks and overhead wires clear of snow and ice. It will not make any stops to pick up passengers.

The streetcar authority hopes to operate on time Wednesday, starting at 6 a.m., but plans could change depending on weather conditions. It also warns that the streetcar may need to operate at reduced speeds at times.

Property owners can help by making sure snow isn’t shoveled onto the streetcar tracks. The Streetcar Authority said packed snow can interfere with streetcar operations.

