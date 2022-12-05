KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Streetcar announced Monday that the services will not be available due to unsafe building conditions on Main Street between 16th Street and Truman Road.

Ride KC Streetcar Link buses are servicing all streetcar stops until the service resumes, except for the Kauffman Center northbound stop.

Guests should expect travel time between 20 and 30 minutes.

According to Kansas City Fire Department, crews responded to a vacant building fire Sunday at 1519 Main Street. A KCFD spokesperson says the department doesn’t believe that the fire damage was the main contributing factor to being unsafe Monday.

The building is scheduled to be demolished.

The spokesperson also added that the front of the building appears to have collapsed.

KC Streetcar says streetcar service will resume once the area is cleared.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.