KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar is back in service Friday morning after track damage forced crews to suspend service for nearly three weeks.

“We’re really thrilled to have the repairs completed on the bridge. The team has done a great job mobilizing, responding and getting us back up and running today,” Tom Gerend, Executive Director of the KC Streetcar Authority said.

Gerend said on July 4, crews discovered a track failure on the Main Street bridge over Interstate 670, forcing the streetcar to suspend service while crews made emergency repairs.

“We had an issue with a rail failure on the bridge, where the heat coupled with some other factors caused the rail to buckle. The crews responded, they did a great job identifying the issue; mobilizing within 48 hours to get a repair moving quickly, bringing resources really from all over the country to fix this bridge and make it better than it was before,” Gerend said.

Track repairs were completed and the streetcar resumed normal service at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21.

In addition to repairing the failed tracks and reinforcing the rails on the bridge, crews also made the following repairs:

Inspection, cut, demo, and cleaning of all four rails on the bridge.

Fully reconstructed 800 linear feet of embedded track in 2,220 gallons of elastomeric grout.

Re-welded all rail joints and constructed all four approach slabs using 45 cubic yards of concrete.

Replaced deteriorating pavement within the Truman Road North and Main Street intersection.

Installed five new surface drains to improve roadway and track drainage.

Now that the repair work is complete, streetcar stops for Power & Light District northbound and the Kauffman Center northbound are back open.