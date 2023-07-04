KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Streetcar announced Tuesday afternoon its service is currently suspended for the duration of the day due to track repairs required near the vicinity of the I-670 bridge on the line near Main Street and Truman Road North.

KC Streetcar said its service is being supplemented with RideKC Bus service to provide efficient and free public transit service to riders.

The RideKC Bus bridge service will be every 10 to 15 minutes with approximately three to six buses on the route until midnight, with buses stopping at all designed streetcar stops.

For those heading to the Stars and Stripes picnic at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, KC Streetcar said you can utilize the RideKC bus bridge to get to the Union Station streetcar stop.

The track assessment is ongoing and KC Streetcar plans to have more information on Wednesday.