KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For a second day, the KC Streetcar has suspended service. The streetcar will not run Wednesday because of required track repairs.

On Tuesday, the streetcar stopped running around 2 p.m. The streetcar has not announced what kind of repairs need to be made.

Along with the streetcar not running, the portion of Main St. that goes above I-670 will be closed for crews to access the issue and work on the track.

🚨SERVICE ALERT 🚨 #kcstreetcar service remains suspended today due to required track repairs. Service will be supplemented w/ @RideKCTransit bus service starting at 6am. Service will be every 15-20 mins & will stop at all designated streetcar stops. pic.twitter.com/MgP6wtxAGU — KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) July 5, 2023

Service will be replaced by the RideKC Bus service and will pickup riders every 15-20 minutes, with buses stopping at all designed streetcar stops.

The Power & Light northbound streetcar stop at 14th and Main will remain closed. For northbound travel, riders are encouraged to use either the Kauffman Center northbound or Metro Center northbound stops.