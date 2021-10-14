KC Streetcar unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup bid wrap

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup is adding a new look to the downtown KC streetcar.

The bid team wrapped one of the streetcar’s in a special edition design ahead of the FIFA delegation and selection committee’s visit to the city later this month.

Kansas City is one of 8 cities being visited on the second leg of the delegation’s tour, and one of 17 candidate cities vying for 11 spots.

During the tour, FIFA members will meet with city officials and stakeholders to go over venue management, infrastructure, sustainability and other commercial, legal and legacy matters.

FIFA says they expect to have the final selections made in the first quarter of 2022.