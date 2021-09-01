‘KC Superman’ Michael Wheeler featured in VICE ‘Local Legends’ series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s own superhero is the star of a new Local Legends episode released by VICE last Saturday.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? It's Kansas City Superman!



Watch @VICENews's profile of Michael Wheeler, aka KC Superman, and the impact he's had on our community.https://t.co/ZKXdwBrugj — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) August 31, 2021

Michael Wheeler, known more commonly as KC Superman, showed VICE camera crews a day in the life of a local superhero and why he decided to start, retire and un-retire the cape in their latest “Local Legends” series.

Whether it’s at a parade, sporting event or protest, Wheeler can be seen running around spreading positivity and bringing people together.

The video also features Wheeler’s family, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and other community members discussing his impact and ability to make people smile.

In the episode, Wheeler says he decided to put the cape on after spending time as a “street preacher” and failing to get his message across.

The birth of KC Superman brought attention to Wheeler and his message.

Wheeler had retired KC Superman in 2019, but before the year was over, he dusted off the cape and continued his run.