KC Symphony to return in January with in-person and streaming concerts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a long hiatus, the Kansas City Symphony plans to return to the stage next month.

The symphony will return to the Helzberg Hall stage at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts beginning Jan. 17, 2021.

Fans of the Classical and Pops series concerts will have a couple of ways to watch. There are a limited number of tickets available for in-person performances, and subscribers can also watch concerts on the symphony’s new streaming platform, MySymphonySeat.org.

“Since March, our Kansas City Symphony concert schedule has been canceled, postponed, interrupted and delayed, but the music has not stopped,” said Music Director Michael Stern.

“Our KC Symphony musicians have blanketed digital streaming and social media for months, and our Mobile Music Box concerts brought ensembles of live music all over the KC metro. Nevertheless, we have ached to be back with all of you, sharing together the music we so love.”

The KC Symphony worked with the University of Kansas Health System to develop safety protocols for allowing audiences to attend shows.

Through March, Helzberg Hall will be limited to 20% capacity and performances will last one hour without intermission. There will be no food and drink sales and guests will also be subject to temperature checks when entering and they’ll be required to wear a mask at all times.

Details on how to attend performances have been emailed to current subscribers. If you want to purchase a subscription, you can visit the symphony’s website here.