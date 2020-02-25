KC T-Bones’ new owner unveils plans for stadium upgrades to improve fan experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Baseball is returning to KCK this spring.

After getting the boot from its own ball park, the T-Bones are back. On Tuesday, the team introduced its new owner and showcased plans for an impressive stadium makeover.

An open view to the field now welcomes you into T-Bones Ballpark. Community leaders are thrilled the team will be returning under new ownership.

"Welcome to Wyandotte County, and let's play ball!" said Wyandotte County Unified Government Mayor Pro Tem Tom Burroughs.

Local businessman Mark Brandmeyer stepped forward to save the team last fall after it was evicted from the stadium with more than $700,000 in debt to the city.

"It would've been a shame to lose baseball in WyCo. When a stadium goes dark, it's kind of hard to regenerate it," Brandmeyer said.

"We both had to really take a risk with each other, jump in with my investment and now with their investment. I feel we're going to really pull something special off here."

Brandmeyer's new company, Max Fun Entertainment, is getting a boost with $1 million in STAR bonds from Wyandotte County Unified Government, to give the ballpark a facelift. Work has already started, and crews will hit the ground running over the next 10 weeks.

"We've opened up the whole area here as you enter into the park. We're going to add a round bar here in the middle that's real welcoming so you can have a drink and see the game," said Mark McKee, Kansas City T-Bones chief marketing officer.

The executive suites are already being renovated and should be ready by opening day.

An outfield craft beer garden, container bar and kids zone will be added, too, with even more upgrades planned after this season ends.

As part of a better ballpark experience better, dining options will go beyond just burgers and dogs. There will be a new barbecue spot, pizza and taco options, along with a cantina-style bar up above.

"This is the way baseball should be watched. This is, you hear crack of the bats, can be right down with the players. You can engage with them in a way you can't in a lot of sports venues, so this will be great," Brandmeyer said.

And now the team needs you to bring the family out to a game to make the new venture successful.

Things will get kicked off in style at the ballpark this spring. On May 15 and 16, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will host a charity celebrity kickball tournament, benefiting his foundation.

Then the T-Bones will host their home opener May 19.