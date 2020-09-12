KC teen becomes third person charged in deadly Raytown shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Kansas City teenager is the third person charged in a deadly Raytown shooting.

Deterice Doss, 17, faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges in Jackson County in the shooting death of Lucas Jester.

Jester died after the shooting Aug. 10 in the 8400 block of Lane Drive.

According to court records, Doss told Raytown police that he went to a drug deal involving the victim.

Doss allegedly told police that he fired a gun at Jester before he and a friend fled the vehicle. He later told police he took the gun apart and hid the pieces in his bedroom air duct.

Doss is currently jailed on $150,000 bond.

Two other defendants, Aaron Michael Hays and Xzaveion King, also face charges in the case.