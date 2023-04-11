KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old charged with stabbing and killing a classmate inside Northeast Middle School a year ago pleads guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors.

The teenager pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter during a hearing in family court Tuesday morning.

The teenager was 14 years old when prosecutors originally charged him with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 14-year-old Manuel Guzman last April.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to the stabbing on April 12, 2022, after a school security guard found the two students fighting inside of a boys’ bathroom.

Guzman suffered critical injuries and later died from his wounds.

A judge is expected to make a final decision about his sentencing or treatment at a hearing on May 17.