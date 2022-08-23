KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wish turns into a very special surprise for athletes at a Kansas City high school.

Ellie was a three-sport athlete at Lutheran High School in Kansas City, Missouri, when doctors diagnosed her with lymphoma.

When the Make-A-Wish foundation asked the 17-year-old if it could grant a wish for her, she decided to pay it forward.

Instead of choosing something for herself, Ellie used the wish to get dozens of new uniforms for her friends and teammates.

“We really need new uniforms and I wanted to be able to give back to my school because they’ve been great support for me,” Ellie said.

Ellie worked with a designer to create the new uniforms for the girls volleyball, basketball, and soccer teams.

Members of the Kansas City Current helped unveil the new uniforms to the athletes during an assembly at the high school Tuesday afternoon.

“My friends talking also is very emotional and really nice to hear. The whole thing was really great,” Ellie said.

While Ellie knew that the uniforms would be revealed at the assembly, she didn’t expect the star power of the Current to be involved.

“I was very surprised, very happy. I especially didn’t know about the Current coming and stuff, which is awesome,” Ellie said.

Members of the Current said they were happy to help grant Ellie’s wish.

“She’s not a survivor, she’s a thriver. She’s made a difference for the people around her and that’s building her community and they’re a part of our community and we’re a part of theirs,” Adriana French, KC Current goalkeeper, said.

Ellie said she is playing volleyball and feels good. She is looking ahead to graduation in the spring and hopes to eventually become a pediatric nurse.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.