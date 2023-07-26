KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City metro AAU basketball team qualified for a tournament in Las Vegas by hitting a buzzer-beater. Now, the KC Titans are hoping for another one because qualifying to play teams from around the nation is one thing but paying to get there is another.

“It’s exciting, you get excited, you just want to play the best,” said Ayden Mooney.

Mooney and his Titans teammates have already beaten some of the best in the metro area, despite sometimes struggling to find consistent places to practice.

“We’ve been having problems trying to find courts, sometimes our practices are outside,” said Melik Boyd. “We’ve just been doing what we can to play ball.”

Winning the Kansas City-based Cowtown Nationals last weekend punched their ticket to the Nike End of the Road Nationals in Las Vegas this weekend.

“It makes them elevate their game,” said Melvin Boyd Sr. “A lot of players don’t know how to act when they go on the road. I teach guys: respect the people, respect the game, most of all, respect yourself.”

Boyd Sr. has been coaching the Titans in Topeka and Kansas City for three decades and says trips like these make teams better on the field but also off of it.

The challenge is that the Titans don’t have the donors, sponsorships, or deep pockets that other youth teams might have, making a tip to Vegas a challenge. The GoFundMe started this week is their final full court press to get a team full of players who want to take the court at the higher level to take the court in Vegas.

“I just want to go play,” said Phil Jones. “That’s just the vibe of it: I just want to play.”

The Titans have just a few days to pull the trip together. You can find their GoFundMe here.