KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas plans to introduce an ordinance this week that could help getting an abortion more manageable for city employees, according to his office.

If passed, the ordinance would create a $300 travel stipend for city employees who choose to travel to another state to get an abortion.

The ordinance comes just days after Missouri became the first state in the country to ban the procedure following a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A spokesperson for the mayor said he plans to introduce the ordinance during the full council meeting Thursday and hopes it will be adopted at that time.

The closest abortion provider to Kansas City, Missouri, is Planned Parenthood in Overland Park.

That could change depending on the outcome of the August 2 election. That’s when Kansas voters will decide if a woman’s right to choose an abortion is protected by the state constitution.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.