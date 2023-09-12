OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Sometimes the joy of falling in love can overcome the pain of falling more than 40 feet from a tree.

That was the case for a Cass County tree trimmer who wed the love of his life in his hospital bed Saturday, despite being mostly immobilized with a shattered pelvis, femur and broken back.

Mike Richardson’s fiancée Amanda told FOX4 last week she thought the wedding would have to be put on hold because of his injuries. Instead they had it inside his hospital room at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

“The last thing I legitimately remember is grasping for the tree,” Richardson said Tuesday, talking for the first time about the fall.

Mike Richardson has been trimming trees in Kansas City for 28 years and suffered one fall before, but has never been hurt like he was more than two weeks ago when he fell more than 40 feet straight onto a patio.

“It would be one thing if it was just a broken femur. But it’s a shattered femur and shattered pelvis all on one side,” Richardson said.

It’s been a tough time as he’s had multiple surgeries since and screws in his back. He was using safety equipment, but he’s come to the realization he’ll never climb again.

“I love it and it’s going to hurt. It does hurt, it’s very very heartbreaking. But I can’t take the risk to lose my life or my ability to walk and not be able to play ball with my kids. I can’t do that,” he said.

Making matters worse, the fall happened before he planned to get married September 9, a day that carried special meaning because of the loss of a child.

“It’s not what we planned, but I still was ready to marry my best friend. We did what we had to do, and I literally sat on the edge of the bed,” Amanda Richardson said.

They exchanged their personal vows and recited traditional ones that included the appropriate, “For better or for worse and in sickness and in health.”

And finally as all their friends and family invited to the wedding watched on Facebook live they shared a hospital bed kiss.

“With the power vested in me I now pronounce you husband and wife,” the officiant said.

“It’s going to be a memory forever,” Amanda said.

“Sometimes it’s not about where you are but who you are with,” Michael responded.

The couple still plan to have the reception and everything they planned and are now looking at April. That’s about the point where doctors have told Richardson he may be able to start to try to walk again.

Richardson was discharged from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.