OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Uber driver is charged with sexually assaulting a Kansas City-area woman.

Overland Park police said the victim reported taking an Uber home Sunday evening because she’d been drinking. She reported she was in the back seat and woke up with the driver on top of her.

Prosecutors charged Mechamed Gayusi, 37, with aggravated sexual battery in the case.

Gayusi was arraigned Tuesday and bond was set at $25,000.

He was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device and can’t drive for Uber or another company while he is out on bail.

His next court date is scheduled for March 9.

