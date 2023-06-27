KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is nothing funny about the war in Ukraine and yet, for a little while on Friday night into Saturday, Ukrainians in Europe and the United States were getting their popcorn ready and posting about it online.

“One of the most popular memes that I saw is that Ukraine ran out of popcorn because everyone was so glued and everyone was anticipating that finally there was an uprising that may actually make a difference in this war,” said Stand with Ukraine KC President Volodymyr Polishchuk.

“There were a lot of jokes that people just got their popcorn ready and then they had nowhere to use that popcorn,” said KU Professor Dr. Vitaly Chernetsky.

Both Polischuk and Chernetsky have been keeping track of family members in Ukraine since the war started, contributing in their own ways to the effort. Stand with Ukraine KC has been raising money and collecting in-kind donations to send to the battle.

Chernetsky has been traveling around the world educating people at conferences and talks about the history behind the conflict and providing a deeper meaning to the battles.

Wagner’s quickly abandoned march towards Moscow was a big shift.

“We see a rearrangement of the chess board happening and we’re still in the middle of it,” said Chernetsky. “We had a curveball thrown in.”

He says removing Wagner troops from the battlefield could eventually help in the fighting, but front lines haven’t changed much yet.

The bigger impact is that Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin dared to criticize Russian military leaders and undermine the reasons Russian leaders gave for invading Ukraine.

“[Prigozhin] is a thug, he is a criminal, but he spelled out something that no Russian official had said,” Chernetsky said. “So, we now have his acknowledgement that there were no plausible justifications for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine either back in 2014 or more recently the full-scale invasion that stated in February 2022.”

He says that defiance could open the door to someone else challenging Putin’s power in the future, not unlike how a failed revolution in 1917 in Russia was followed by the Bolsheviks deciding to launch a nearly bloodless coup a few weeks later.

Chernetsky stresses that the motivations behind those situations are very different, but that they’re connected by a leader having their power challenged.

Polishchuk says donations have ebbed and flowed as the war has carried on for a year and a half.

“I’m not sure its necessarily tied to news cycles but it does kind of follow those ups and downs and people kind of understand that there is a crisis, and they reach out and help,” Polishchuk said.

Already, Chernetsky says culture and art is returning to Ukraine, which is a big deal because those kinds of leisure activities are the first piece to suffer in a massive emergency like an invasion.

“For people within Ukraine, it is very important because this war is about Ukraine’s cultural identity, the way it sees itself, the way it sees itself in the democratic world, the kind of ideas it embraces,” Chernetsky said.

He says it’s also led to more Ukrainians welcoming the LGBTQ community. Russia has cast that community out, and LGBTQ members have been fighting bravely in the war, creating allies among the Ukrainian population.

Even with the small reason for optimism about Russian turmoil, Polishchuk says the fight continues.

“There’s no doubt that we’re going to win and defend our country, the question is what is the price that that’s going to be,” Polishchuk said.