KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stand Up KC workers held a rally on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, petitioning for a written community benefits agreement with the Royals.

Leaders say if the organization moves forward with the proposed $2 billion-dollar stadium and entertainment district, employees should have a say in what their working conditions are.

“We need to have confirmation that we’ll have a seat at the table. Not a listening tour, not them saying they hear us, but to have an actual, intimate part of the process when it comes to structuring the CBA,” Terrence Wise, fast food worker and Stand Up KC leader, said.

According to The Good Jobs and Affordable Housing for All coalition, the group is seeking the following:

Racial justice in hiring: Hiring from zip codes with high rates of unemployment

A wage floor that reflects a living wage

A fair process to organize unions, without employer interference

Job protection for jobs and union contracts of current stadium workers

A guarantee of affordable housing and avoidance of displacement

“We’ve been fighting to not only lift wages but lift the conditions of the community here in Kansas City for 10 years. And we’ve heard people like McDonald’s and Arby’s and Taco Bell say that they hear us. We’ve heard Mac properties say they hear us when we talk about affordable housing, but no one has actually put anything in writing, put a plan out that involves us when it comes to making good jobs and affordable housing a reality,” Wise said.

According to a spokeswoman for the Royals, the organization has been in communication with Stand Up KC and agreed to a CBA.

The Royals provided FOX4 with a copy of the letter it sent to the Stand Up KC group on June 5.

Wise says an agreement that include the group’s demands could advance racial and economic justice across the community.

“I know that John Sherman cares about the community and the Royals truly want to do what’s right, we just want it to be in paper,” Wise said. “We want an agreement between workers and the organization that says that. That’s all we want.”