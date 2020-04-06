KC United: FOX4 features non-profits making a difference in our community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, FOX4 is showcasing difference-making non-profits in our community, and Monday’s organization is the American Red Cross, which is in need of blood and volunteers.

Thanks to the many who gave blood and scheduled upcoming appointments, the American Red Cross has been able to meet immediate patient needs. During this uncertain time, the Red Cross is encouraging donors to keep scheduled appointments, and to make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic.

There remains an ongoing need for platelet donations due to their short, five-day shelf life. Blood cannot be stockpiled. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come.

Click on this link to learn more about donating and find a location near you.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. To ensure the health of employees, volunteers and staff, precautions include:

Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.

Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.

Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas.

Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas.

Wearing gloves, and changing gloves often.

Using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation.

Staff wearing basic face masks.

The Red Cross’ need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve. Volunteer opportunities include supporting blood donations and delivering much-needed disaster services to your community. The Red Cross also provides a wide variety of remote (work-from-home) opportunities available.

If you’re interested in volunteering, visit this link or email RecruitMOAR@redcross.org