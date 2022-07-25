KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rain was a welcome relief to a local urban farm, which recently had its irrigation equipment stolen.

Recently, someone stole a trailer from the KC Urban Farm Co-Op.

The trailer contained thousands of dollars worth of landscaping equipment including mobile watering packs, wheelbarrows, fertilizer and tools.

“The things that were stolen out of our trailer recently is everything we needed to fix our irrigation system so that we could keep everything watered regularly so to have the rain here and not have to do the extra labor to keep everything watered is really nice,” said manager Nicolette Paige.

She said the volunteers at KC Urban Farm Co-Op have been watering by hand to try and keep the crops alive.

“All of the stuff that got stolen we haven’t been able to water like we usually would. We have to keep coming out here to do everything manually,” she said.

KC Urban Farm Co-Op has started a gofundme campaign to try and recoup the cost of their equipment loss. You can donate here.

They’re also planning a benefit soiree called “A Night at the Orchard.” Details on that will be released on their Facebook page at a later date.

