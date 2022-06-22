KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thieves hit a community organization known for growing kindness and giving back to the community.

The Kansas City Urban Farm Co-Op is located near Swope Park and is Kansas City’s largest black-owned orchard.

One of the people who runs the orchard stopped by the property Tuesday afternoon. He noticed a padlock missing from the main gate. After investigating further, he noticed someone had stolen the orchard’s storage trailer.

Inside the 10-foot trailer were wheelbarrows, rakes, shovels, fertilizer, landscape fabric, limb spreaders, and all kinds of other tools needed to make the orchard a success.

In all, the group said it’s out thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The organization started a GoFundMe account to help replace some of the missing items. Managers said they’d love to take donated tools and supplies, but don’t have anywhere to store the donations until they replace the trailer.

The organization said it won’t give up on the community and plans to welcome people to pick organic fruits soon.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.