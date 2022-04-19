KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city is hoping hundreds of people are tired of seeing trash piling up around the city and will help clean it up in the coming days.

As part of Earth Day, the city is hosting what it calls the Great Kansas City Cleanup. Volunteers can either join an event, or organize their own.

Neighborhood associations, community groups, and businesses will help KC Parks, Public Works, Neighborhood Services and KC Water clean up across the community.

The event begins Friday, April 22 and continues Saturday, April, 23.

Kansas City has allocated $600,000 in next year’s budget to pay for additional trash and litter cleanups. It also implemented a more aggressive street-cleaning plan, including an easier way for residents to request street sweeping.

Anyone who would like to be involved in the weekend cleanup can find more information at kcmo.gov/cleanup.

