KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water is telling people to stay away from East Fork Line Creek after finding wastewater from a broken sewer Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the creek at about 4 p.m. and found the broken 18-inch sewer near 8026 N. Thomas Meyers Drive.

The overflow has been stopped and emergency repairs will be made to put the sewer back in service.

The city will post signs near the site of the overflow warning people to avoid the area.