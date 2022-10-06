Water bubbles and boils on a gas stove or range in a home kitchen. Blue flame and stainless steel pot.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water cancelled the boil water advisory that was put in place Wednesday morning for parts of Jackson County.

The Kansas City water company said tap water in the Northeast Industrial District and Historic Old Northeast neighborhood was sampled and tested and has been deemed safe for drinking.

Any residents within those areas that have questions or concerns are asked to call the water company at 816-513-7000 during business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday), or KC Water dispatch at 816-513-0416 (24/7).

The boil water advisory was put in place early Wednesday morning and recommended residents boil all water that would be used for drinking or brushing teeth to be disinfected with bleach.

Residents in the affected areas may have experienced lower water pressure than usual.

