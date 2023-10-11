KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory for one east Kansas City community.

The utility company said the advisory, which is recommended not required, comes after a contractor accidentally hit a water main. That led to a complete loss of water pressure Tuesday night.

KC Water said crews have restored pressure, but levels fell below normal during that time. Officials are now testing samples of water.

In the meantime, KC Water is recommending customers from Pittman Road east to Lee’s Summit Road and from E. 43rd Street to 53rd Street, near U.S. 40 Highway, follow the advisory.

KC Water recommends customers in this area follow these guidelines:

Boil all drinking water. Tap water should be boiled vigorously for three minutes before using it to drink, cook, or prepare food. Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking.

Ice made with un-boiled tap water should not be used for drinking purposes.

Dishes and food contact surfaces may be disinfected using tap water that contains one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon.

The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing; however, small children should be discouraged from swallowing bath water.

Water boiled for drinking and cooking purposes may be used for brushing teeth.

Customers will receive a notification when the water boil advisory has been lifted. Anyone with questions or concerns can call KC Water at 816-513-1313.