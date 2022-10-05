Water bubbles and boils on a gas stove or range in a home kitchen. Blue flame and stainless steel pot.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water issued a boil water advisory as a precaution for two areas within Jackson County.

The advisory affects residents in the Northeast Industrial District, and a portion of the Historic Old Northeast between I-35 to I-435, and St. John Avenue to the Missouri River.

Residents in the Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods between Main Street to Troost Avenue, and between Linwood Boulevard to East 27th Street are also affected.

KC Water says people living in those areas may experience lower water pressure.

A boil water advisory recommends all tap water used for drinking and for brushing teeth to be boiled for about three minutes.

Water used for dish washing should be disinfected with a teaspoon of bleach per gallon.