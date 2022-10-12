KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water main break impacted people and businesses in the Waldo area late Wednesday morning.

The Waldo Library Branch closed shortly before noon because of the issue. A spokesperson for the library said the main break is impacting the area near East 75th Street and Grand Avenue.

There is no word yet on how long it will take for crews to repair the break.

The library plans to post updates to its social media accounts and website.

