KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People living near Kansas City’s River Market are being warned about a water issue.

The KC Water Department responded to a broken watermain near East 2nd Street and Delaware Street Thursday evening.

The water department said the issue caused watewater to overflow into a ditch near the railroad tracks and a storm line that leads into the Missouri River.

Crews shut off the storm line which ended the overflow. They are working to repair the issue and clean up the mess, according to the water department.

KC Water says the notice is required by the state of Missouri whenever an issue like this one happens near a lake or river.

A spokesperson for the water department says Kansas City’s water supply is safe and there is no need to boil water before drinking or using it.