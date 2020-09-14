KC Water warns customers about potential taste and odor changes

About 66% of all US residents receive fluoridated water. Full Credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water is warning customers that they may notice some taste and odor changes in their drinking water, however, the water is still safe to use.

The possible taste and odor changes are due to weather conditions, including rain, temperature, river water levels and runoff from snow melt.

According to KC Water, snow melt can impact the Missouri River, the source of the city’s drinking water.

KC Water spokeswoman Heather Frierson said the water remains safe to use. The water is tested frequently by to make sure it meets all safety requirements by state and federal regulators.

