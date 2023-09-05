KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anyone traveling on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City will see a new landmark coming to life.

FOX4’s Kevin Barry spotted the rise of the KC Wheel at Pennway Point Tuesday night.

The KC Wheel at Pennway Point is taking shape!!@fox4kc pic.twitter.com/O1SGCm1SAN — Kevin Barry (@KevinBarryTV) September 5, 2023

The 150-foot Ferris wheel anchors the new entertainment district, providing panoramic views of the Kansas City skyline and 15 miles into the distance.

All 36 cars are wheelchair accessible and the ride 12-to-15 minutes long.

Pennway Point is made up of former industrial buildings at the corner of West 25th Street and Pennway Street, nearly underneath I-35 as it passes the IRS Processing Center.

Developers are working to turn the buildings into large restaurant and entertainment spaces with a variety of food and drink options.

FOX4 previously reported Barrel Hall will house Boulevard Brewery’s Barrel Aged Tasting Experience and Taproom, sausage stand Wurstl, Chef J BBQ and The Bull Creek Distillery. The hall will have enough room for 150 people to sit under its curved roof with room for another 100 visitors in the attached Smoke Shack.

As far as the Ferris wheel goes, the goal is for it to open by November.