KC will ‘explore’ opening drag strip, burnout park to curb illegal street racing, mayor says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One day after a major street racing bust in Kansas City, many people are discussing “safer solutions” to help alleviate the city’s growing and illegal street racing problem.

The ideas include opening a local burnout park or drag racing strip; some suggestions even include rebuilding the Kansas City International Raceway that closed in 2011.

“We continue to look on ways we can enhance our options on drag racing and making sure people aren’t just going out in the street,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “The problem is, we can’t do that option just tomorrow, just this weekend. You have to follow the law in the meantime. There is always a possibility and something we’d like to explore.”

Lucas said there’s discussion for this kind of option, but priority is cracking down on dangerous activity that is often simultaneous with the illegal street shows.

“Some of the bigger challenges actually weren’t the lack of government’s interest, but liability issues. We have to make sure everyone is going to be safe, in terms of different street racing, showing up all those things that are done. Also making sure we have enough security to make it safe,” Lucas said.

Police say the illegal sideshows are an ongoing problem and actually cause more problems as they try to stop it.

“I think people are concerned. We see cars driving like maniacs. We see people driving in such a way that they don’t realize they are sharing these streets with the rest of the city,” KCPD Capt. Dave Jackson said.

Jackson said street racing has occurred citywide, including in downtown, Midtown and East Kansas City.

On Tuesday night, 67 people were ticketed, 18 vehicles were towed and a gun and stolen car were recovered after a street racing bust on Manchester Trafficway.

KCPD said if you have any information on the sideshows or see shows happening to contact 911.