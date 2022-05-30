LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Lafayette County.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, the victim, 46-year-old Trinity A Roberts traveled off the roadway at the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 131 and Highway 24.

Roberts was driving a 2011 Ford truck that overturned. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

