KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri woman thought she found the perfect rental property, but after countless messages, several payments and no keys, she realized she was being scammed.

Rebecca Quinn had been searching for the perfect rental home for months until one night in January, while searching on Facebook Marketplace, she found a property on E. 103rd Terrace in Kansas City.

She said everything looked legitimate, the pictures were real, the house was real and the landlord was real.

Or so she thought.

Quinn reached out to the landlord on Facebook Messenger. Soon they communicated via phone and they finally met in person.

“I saw her face, she saw my face,” Quinn said.

Quinn sent a deposit and first months rent, totaling up to almost $1,000.

But on the day before move in, January 28, Quinn said she couldn’t get in touch with the landlord.

“She would always say, I’m busy right now, I can come later,” Quinn said.

Having faith, Quinn pulled up to the driveway of the property on move in day with her car packed up, ready to enjoy her new home.

“I showed up; at the house and waited for an hour and a half, she never showed up,” she said.

That’s when Quinn realized she was scammed.

FOX4 reached out to the property management company who owns the rental house, First Key Homes to inquire about complaints from other renters. They didn’t answer, but an online listing for the same house has a footnote from the firm warning renters never to give money to people they don’t know.

Leaders with the Better Business Bureau said this is not uncommon.

“It unfortuinately can be very easy,” Nickolas Reese said.

Quinn paid by Venmo, a method Reese said is a no-go.

“When you make a payment, make deposit, do it in a way with added security so you can have a little peace of mind when you pay,” he said.

Quinn now lives in a motel with her husband in Kansas City. They are not able to see their 14 year old until they can find a home. Quinn said the issue has taken a toll on her mental and physical health.

Quinn said it’s hard to trust any rental ad she sees, she knows there are still good people, who will rent out homes with no problems.

“There are those bad people that aren’t out for good things, and its really hard to tell sometimes,” Quinn said.

The family has a GoFundMe they say will help them rebuild their lives.

